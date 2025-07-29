Sephora opens new Strip District location, replacing former boxing gym

PITTSBURGH — Beauty retailer Sephora opened its doors in the Strip District on Friday, replacing a closed boxing gym.

The French brand and retailer of cosmetics and personal care products has expanded to more than 2,700 stores in 35 countries since it was founded in 1969. Its latest location in the Pittsburgh area is as part of the 160,000-square-foot Strip District Terminal, a five-block-long development backed by Chicago-based firm McCaffery Inc. McCaffery first announced plans for the Sephora location back in March.

The 1649 Smallman St. Sephora borders Solidcore, a Pilates and exercise studio, and local plant shop City Grows. It replaced a former franchise of a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, which abruptly closed in June of last year. It joins a relatively full development, which houses the 8,600-square-foot Novo Asian Food Hall facility and a 5,500-square-foot virtual reality center, Sandbox VR.

