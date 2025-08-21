SEPTA funding crisis could impact Amtrak service between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

PITTSBURGH — A funding stalemate at the capital in Harrisburg and potential cutbacks in the commuter train service in eastern Pennsylvania could end up spilling over into western Pennsylvania and its Amtrak train service to and from Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

Differences between a House-passed bill and a Senate-passed bill are leading the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to move ahead with a plan that will deal with what is a $213 million budget deficit at the transit agency. That will, among other things, slice 20% of SEPTA’s regional rail service into and out of Philadelphia beginning Sept. 2.

How does that affect Pittsburgh? It’s not a direct connection but a financial one. SEPTA runs regional trains on tracks owned by Amtrak, and pays the national rail provider for use. With fewer SEPTA trains running, there will be less money going to Amtrak. The rail service told the Business Times in a statement that a reduction in SEPTA’s service would have a “negative impact” on its ability to invest in its rail network.

