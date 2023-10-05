Local

Serious motorcycle crash shuts down New Stanton road

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A serious motorcycle crash has caused a road in New Stanton to close.

According to East Huntingdon Volunter Fire Department,, Ruffsdale Road between Route 31 and Diamond Towing is closed due to the crash.

Officials urge the public to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

