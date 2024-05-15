Local

Multiple injuries reported in crash involving school van on Route 65 in Bellevue

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school van on a major Allegheny County road.

Channel 11 learned the crash is by Ohio River Boulevard/Route 65 and West Riverview Avenue in Bellevue.

Multiple injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries was not immediately known.

A post by Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company says there may be entrapment and asks people to drive with caution in the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide live updates on WPXI.com and on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

