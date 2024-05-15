Steelers to play Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the Christmas Day games ahead of Wednesday night’s schedule release.

The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and will be aired on Netflix.

This will be the Steelers’ third Christmas Day matchup. They haven’t lost a game on Christmas in program history, beating the Baltimore Ravens 31-27 at home in 2016 and the Houston Texans 34-6 in 2017 on the road.

In addition to the Steelers vs. Chiefs matchup, the Ravens will play the Texans this year.

We’re keeping an eye on the latest updates as they come in. Check back on WPXI.com and our streaming apps as we break down the full Steelers schedule when it’s released at 8 p.m.

