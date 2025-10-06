Local

‘Serious police incident’ under investigation in Indiana County

By WPXI.com News Staff
MARION CENTER, Pa. — State police say they’re investigating a “serious police incident” in Indiana County.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information officer, says the incident is in the area of Marion Center.

Greenfield says there is no active threat to the community and that details will be released as appropriate.

No further information was available.

