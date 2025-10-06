‘Serious police incident’ under investigation in Indiana County

MARION CENTER, Pa. — State police say they’re investigating a “serious police incident” in Indiana County.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information officer, says the incident is in the area of Marion Center.

Greenfield says there is no active threat to the community and that details will be released as appropriate.

No further information was available.

INDIANA COUNTY: We are currently investigating a serious police incident in the area of Marion Center. There is no active threat to the community at this time. Details will be released as appropriate by TFC. Cliff Greenfield, PIO. — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 6, 2025

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group