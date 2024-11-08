SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. — A house in Seven Fields was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

PHOTOS: Seven Fields home destroyed in fire

Butler County dispatch said crews were called to a house fire on Graywyck Drive.

Dispatchers said the house was occupied but everyone got out.

Our crew at the scene saw first responders bring a cat out of the house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group