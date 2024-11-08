SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. — A house in Seven Fields was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.
PHOTOS: Seven Fields home destroyed in fire
Butler County dispatch said crews were called to a house fire on Graywyck Drive.
Dispatchers said the house was occupied but everyone got out.
Our crew at the scene saw first responders bring a cat out of the house.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
