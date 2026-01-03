Seven Springs opens snow tubing park

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Another family-friendly winter attraction in Western Pennsylvania is up and running for the season.

Seven Spring Mountain Resort opened its Snow Tubing Park on Friday. And, the resort is bringing back its popular nighttime tubing parties this season.

The rest of the resort’s attractions opened back in December.

Snow tubing runs Thursday-Sunday. Click here for hours of operation, tube park rules or to get tickets.

