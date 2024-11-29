Seven Springs starts making snow, announces opening date

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — The cold weather has arrived and Seven Springs announced Friday that they have started making snow.

As the snowmaking fires up, the resort also officially revealed its opening day.

You can start hitting the slopes next weekend on Dec. 6.

As part of the opening day, celebrations will include a first chair banner break, a live DJ, complimentary Nature Valley bars, hot cocoa, cookies, and special prizes for guests on the first and second chairs of the Polar Bear Express.

The slopes will be open the following days:

Friday, Dec. 6: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

