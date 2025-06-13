Seven taken to hospital from Oakmont Thursday, officials remind people to stay hydrated

OAKMONT, Pa. — The heat on Thursday was a major thing for many people, especially because, other than going into the merch tent and some other tent areas, there were really not many areas to get out of the sun.

Officials have been trying to remind people to drink enough water. There are hydration stations all around the different fan zones around the course where you can fill up a water bottle for free.

Channel 11 spoke with some fans about the heat today.

“Very hot. Very hot,” said Don Szoszorek of Allison Park. “It’s great, we’ve never been, it’s been an awesome course, great watching everyone play.”

“It’s been fun, we’ve been staying put some times, moving around others, so overall pretty good, hard to find shade, but it is what it is,” said one fan.

“Make sure you take care of yourselves,” said Brian Maloney, Director of Operations for Plum EMS. “Kind of be prepared, preplan, that’s one of the most important things you can do, and have a good time, safely.”

EMTs on site have responded to 850 calls this week – most of them minor.

Officials tell Channel 11 as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, they took 13 people to the hospital since Monday — seven of those transports happened Thursday.

As a reminder, you are allowed to bring an empty water bottle into the U.S. Open with you.

