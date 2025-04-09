Several Duquesne graduate schools named among best in nation

PITTSBURGH — Several Duquesne University graduate schools were named among the best, according to 2025 rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The university’s School of Nursing climbed 12 spots to No. 34 in the Master’s category and went up five spots to No. 80 in the Doctor of Nursing Practice category.

“I’m very proud of the School of Nursing faculty and students for their continued pursuit of academic excellence,” said Nursing Dean Dr. Mary Ellen Glasgow. “There are 3,000 nursing programs in the United States. This year’s superior rankings acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and students.”

The Thomas R. Kline School of Law rose two spots to No. 92. It’s the third consecutive year the school has stayed in a prestigious top 100 U.S. News ranking spot.

“Securing this top 100 ranking again is a testament to our student-centric outcomes, namely our bar passage and employment results. Our faculty and staff are unwavering in their commitment to preparing our students for future success. Likewise, our students are diligent, focused, and equipped to reach their goals,” said Duquesne Kline School of Law Dean April Barton.

The 2025 rankings also included academic reputation rankings for graduate programs, where the John G. Rangos Sr. School of Health Science made several appearances:

Occupational Therapy #30 (tied)

Physician Assistant #58 (tied)

Speech-Language Pathology #74 (tied)

Physical Therapy #79 (tied)

“Though rooted in reputation, these rankings truly reflect the unwavering commitment of the Rangos community to advancing health care through rigorous education, impactful research and compassionate service,” Health Sciences Dean Dr. Fevzi Akinci said. “This national recognition affirms that Rangos graduates are not only exceptionally prepared, they are also leading their professions and transforming lives.”

Duquesne officials say the rankings show the university’s commitment to “academic excellence, innovative research and a horizon-expanding graduate education.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group