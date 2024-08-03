Several houses shot up along Beaver County street

KOPPEL BOROUGH, Pa. — Police say several houses were shot up along the same Beaver County street on Wednesday night.

Four bullets hit three houses along Second Avenue in Koppel Borough this week, according to a Facebook post from police.

Homeowners said the shots were fired at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the shots were fired from a vehicle driving on Route 18.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area with a view of Route 18 near Veteran’s Park is asked to call Koppel police at 724-846-5973 or PSP Beaver.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group