Several kittens dumped outside local Giant Eagle; animal shelter asks for help finding some of them

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A local animal shelter says a group of kittens was dumped outside a Giant Eagle, and they’re asking for the community’s help in finding them.

In a post to social media, a spokesperson for White Oak Animal Safe Haven said a kitten found in the White Oak Giant Eagle parking lot was brought to them on Tuesday.

The shelter was later alerted that four other kittens had been dumped in the same parking lot. Those kittens are yet to be found.

Anyone who is in the area is asked to keep an eye out for the animals.

If you come across them or have knowledge about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 412-672-8901 or to message the shelter on Facebook.

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