Several Western Pennsylvania communities declare state of emergency amid damaging storms, floods

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Rain showers WPXI Image by Pixabay

PENNSYLVANIA — Several communities throughout Western Pennsylvania have declared a state of emergency as storms ripped through our region and floods remain a concern.

Washington County

City of Washington

The City of Washington has declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding that hit our region.

The mayor declared the state of emergency Friday morning, citing “extraordinary rainfall and weather conditions the residents and general public...are being subjected to potential harm to their person and property.”

McDonald

McDonald Borough in Washington County declared a state of emergency, citing extensive damage throughout the town.

Mayor Cooper said they have ordered four large roll-off dumpsters for storm debris to be dumped in, although there is no estimate for when those will arrive.

