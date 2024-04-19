Local

Sewickley Bridge officially closes for 10-day repair project

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The Sewickley Bridge has officially closed for a 10-day repair project.

>> Sewickley Bridge to close for 10 days for repair work

Crews will be doing a permanent repair of the expansion joint dam.

The closure will have a major impact as thousands of drivers use the bridge daily.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 29.

