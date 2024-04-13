26 barges break loose on Ohio River, cause damage to a marina

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after 26 barges broke loose on the Ohio River.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, fire and EMS responded to a report of barges breaking loose and floating uncontrolled down the Ohio River around 11:25 p.m.

Police say 26 barges broke loose, 23 of which were loaded with dry cargo. None of the barges had hazardous materials on board.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but Peggy’s Mariana sustained “extensive damage.”

Of the barges that broke loose, 11 are pinned against the bank by Brunot Island and are being held by a tugboat. The other 14 continued down the river, and six of those have gone over the Emsworth Dam.

The barges are owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company, which is just downstream of the West End Bridge.

The loose barges shut down the McKees Rock Bridge and West End Bridge, and also stopped trail traffic to Brunot Island.

Several agencies, including the Coast Guard, Pennsylvania State Police, local law enforcement and local fire departments have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group