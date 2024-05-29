Shadyside nursing home, rehabilitation center to close this summer

PITTSBURGH — A nursing home and rehabilitation center in Shadyside will be closing its doors this summer.

Pittsburgh Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on South Negley Avenue notified residents and staff that they will be closing on Aug. 12.

The business has begun work with the Department of Health on the closing plan.

In a letter to patients, residents and responsible parties, the center said “recent inflation in the cost of goods and wages, combined with millions of dollars owed to us from the local Medicaid office, operating the building is no longer financially sustainable.”

Officials said there are currently 140 patients and 137 employees at the center.

