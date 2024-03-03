Shadyside Taiwanese cafe issued consumer alert from Allegheny County Health Department

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County issued an alert to consumers about a cafe in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood after a recent inspection found multiple health code violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department listed numerous violations for I Tea Cafe, located on the 700 block of Bellefonte Street. The violations fall under the following categories:

Food Source/Condition

Cleaning and Sanitization

Waste Water Disposal

Plumbing

Pest Management

Date Marking of Food

Toxic Items

Certified Food Protection Manager

Cooling Food

Hot Holding Temperatures and Cold Holding Temperatures.

Probe-Type Thermometers

The inspection report indicates four of the violations create a high risk for foodborne illness, and three of the high-risk violations are considered repeat violations. According to the report, inspectors found a bag of rice and other items that had been chewed on by rodents, food sitting outside of temperature-controlled areas, pots used to store raw meats with food residue on them and rodent droppings on shelves used to store cutting boards and food items.

The report also notes several lower-level violations, like improper cooling down or thawing of food, a lack of test strips for the dish sanitizer, evidence of prior sewage backups, food stored on the floor and loose bait.

The restaurant was given corrective actions for violations of all risk levels.

To see the full inspection report, click here.

