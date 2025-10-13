Shake Shack set to open 5th Pittsburgh-area location

CRANBERRY — A popular burger chain is opening another location in the Pittsburgh region!

A couple of months after Shake Shack announced it would be opening in Ross Park Mall’s food court, the iconic brand started readying a new spot — off Route 19 in Cranberry.

The new location will be in the Streets of Cranberry in the former site of Houlihan’s. It will be the fifth Shake Shack in the Pittsburgh region.

An opening date wasn’t immediately announced.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City in 2004. Now, the restaurants serve up tasty, high-quality versions of American classics — burgers, hot dogs, chicken, shakes and more.

