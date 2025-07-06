Shake Shack to open location in Ross Park Mall food court

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular fast-casual restaurant is coming soon to Ross Park Mall.

The mall posted a video teasing that Shake Shack will be added to the food court.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City in 2004. Now, the restaurants serve up tasty, high-quality versions of American classics — burgers, hot dogs, chicken, shakes and more.

When Shake Shack will open at Ross Park Mall wasn’t immediately announced.

Channel 11 has reached out to the restaurant to learn more.

