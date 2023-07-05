Shake Shack is coming to Pittsburgh in 2024, here’s where

PITTSBURGH — Shake Shack is coming to Pittsburgh.

According to a news release from the company, a Shake Shack location will open at The Terminal in the Strip District in 2024.

There are currently 12 locations in Pennsylvania, all near Philadelphia.

“Pittsburgh friends - we know it’s taken far too long to bring Shake Shack to this dynamic city,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “We are thrilled to land the first Shack in the Steel City at The Terminal in the iconic Strip District. We can’t wait to open our doors, welcome the community and serve our delicious, freshly made burgers and shakes in 2024.”

Shake Shack is known for burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more.

