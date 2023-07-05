Local

Shake Shack is coming to Pittsburgh in 2024, here’s where

By WPXI.com News Staff

Burger CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 28: In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The burger chain, with currently has 63 locations, is expected to go public this week with an IPO priced between $17 to $19 a share. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHAK. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson)

PITTSBURGH — Shake Shack is coming to Pittsburgh.

According to a news release from the company, a Shake Shack location will open at The Terminal in the Strip District in 2024.

There are currently 12 locations in Pennsylvania, all near Philadelphia.

“Pittsburgh friends - we know it’s taken far too long to bring Shake Shack to this dynamic city,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “We are thrilled to land the first Shack in the Steel City at The Terminal in the iconic Strip District. We can’t wait to open our doors, welcome the community and serve our delicious, freshly made burgers and shakes in 2024.”

Shake Shack is known for burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more.

