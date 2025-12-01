Shake Shack sets opening date for location at The Meridian in the East End

PITTSBURGH — Almost two full years after it was announced for The Meridian redevelopment, Shake Shack will open its doors at 219 Shady Ave. on December 4.

The fast casual smash burger chain was first launched by restaurateur Danny Meyer in New York in the early 2000s as a kiosk before branching into brick-and-mortar and eventually beyond the Big Apple in 2010. The now public company is a major player in the fast casual space, is an S&P 600 component and has over 250 locations in the United States.

When Echo Realty initially announced it had inked a lease with Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) in December of 2023, the chain had yet to open a location in the city. Plans were announced the prior July for a location in the Strip District and the East End was then set to be its second location.

