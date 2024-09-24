Shakeup among Pittsburgh’s 5 biggest banks as F.N.B. moves up in deposit share

PITTSBURGH — PNC remains Pittsburgh’s largest bank by deposit market share, but F.N.B. Corp. moved past Citizens to ranks as No. 4 while a cluster of banks within the top 10 are poised for major shifts in the coming year.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s newly released deposit market share data for the fiscal year ended June 30 revealed an increasingly competitive landscape in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) led a field of 53 banks with deposits of $116.84 billion, down slightly from a year ago, which translated to market share of 52.24%. PNC declined comment on Monday.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group