Shaler Area School District laying out plan to close elementary school, shuffle students

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler Area School District is proposing a major shift in how and where its students learn, but some parents say they need more answers before any changes move forward.

The district’s “Build for Tomorrow” plan was presented to the public Monday night in a packed meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan O’Black outlined the plan, which includes closing Shaler Area Elementary School and reorganizing where students in several grades would attend class.

“Reconfigure our grade levels to enhance our education continuity, reduce our transitions for our students,” O’Black said during the presentation.

Under the proposal, fourth and fifth graders would move to existing primary schools — Burchfield, Marzolf, Reserve, and Scott Elementary — where they would join current kindergarten through third grade students.

Sixth graders would move to Shaler Area Middle School, where they would attend alongside seventh and eighth graders.

High school students in grades nine through 12 would not be affected by the change.

The district says declining enrollment over the last decade is one of the driving reasons behind the proposal.

Many parents at the meeting said they understand that changes may be necessary but worry the plan is being pushed forward too quickly.

“My concern is the rush to get it done,” said Michelle Craig, a parent. “I know, again, it has to happen, but if there is no solid plan in place yet, I feel like it’s a little too soon.”

Craig, who has children in third and fifth grade, also questioned how the district plans to support students during the transition.

“How are you going to prepare him socially? How are you going to make sure he’s independent, which are key skills that the current elementary students experience today?” she asked.

Another parent, who has children in third and sixth grade, said the meeting left her with more questions than answers.

“I’ve basically been told by the superintendent that, ‘No, we don’t have the exact details, we’ll figure it out, but we are definitely voting on it in November,’” she said. “Which I think is kind of a crazy position to be in.”

She said she has started a petition to keep Shaler Area Elementary open and hopes the district will consider how the changes could affect students.

“I think we really need to know the details,” she said. “It’s our children’s education, so it’s really important to us.”

District officials say no final decisions have been made yet.

More community presentations and conversations with the school board and state are scheduled.

If approved, the proposal would not go into effect until 2027.

