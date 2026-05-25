Shaler community gathers for Memorial Day service

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler community came together for a Memorial Day service at Mount Royal Cemetery.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2026 across Western Pennsylvania

Volunteers planted flags at the graves of veterans ahead of the weekend.

Officials said Memorial Day is about honoring traditions and remembering the sacrifices made by those who serve the country.

“We thank them for their brave acts of courage that have made it possible for us to enjoy the freedoms that they fought so hard to preserve,” a speaker said at the ceremony.

The Shaler Area Middle School Band performed at the cemetery.

VFW Post 9199 and the Shaler American Legion Post 785 organized the event.

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