Shaler parents push for security changes after student brings gun onto bus

SHALER, Pa. — It’s been almost two weeks since a video showing a Shaler Area High School student with a gun - cocking it and pointing it - sent shockwaves through the community.

“Definitely scared,” said parent Kati Maas-Crawford. “I didn’t know if it was morning or after school. If it was after school then that means it was with him all day in the school, which is even more concerning.”

Millvale Police Chief Tim Komoroski told Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel they’re still investigating if the 16-year-old student brought the gun inside the high school and who owns it.

Since then, school administrators have been meeting with concerned parents and taking another look at security measures in the schools.

“We’ve been listening,” said Superintendent Dr. Bryan O’Black. “I want you to know we feel and understand the depth of the fears, frustrations and concerns that have emerged as a result of this incident.”

During a school board meeting Wednesday night, parents faced school leaders for the first time since police arrested the student. Some parents spoke out about the need for metal detectors at the high school.

“I know the school district cannot control what happens outside its doors, but it can control what comes through the doors,” Maas-Crawford said.

Parent Jennifer White started a petition pushing for safety changes.

“We want to know that something is going to be done,” White said.

Superintendent O’Black said they’ve been looking into adding metal detectors.

“We want to take a careful and informed approach in considering these options and their potential impact on our school environment,” he said. “We’ve already begun visiting school districts in our region that have implemented metal detections or weapons detection systems.”

Maas-Crawford is a Shaler parent who teaches at another school district. She’s familiar with school threats and is hopeful some kind of action is taken soon.

“Thank you for all the teachers that are keeping everyone safe, but we got to step it up a little bit,” Maas-Crawford said.

The teen accused of having the gun has been charged and is scheduled for a hearing sometime next week. Police Chief Komoroski said the gun does not belong to his parents and they aren’t facing any charges at this time.

