Shaler police investigating after 2 people reportedly scammed customers in Giant Eagle parking lot

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler Township police are investigating a report of two suspects who allegedly scammed customers in a Giant Eagle parking lot on Monday.

The individuals were reportedly soliciting donations, saying they needed money for a funeral.

According to the Shaler Township Police Department, the suspects told victims they could not accept cash and requested credit or debit cards for the donations. Once they obtained the cards, the suspects electronically copied the information to access bank accounts or transfer funds to PayPal.

The suspects are described as two Black males. They were seen operating a black Chrysler Pacifica during the incidents.

Officials urged residents to be cautious when dealing with anyone soliciting money.

“Do not provide anyone soliciting money in person or over the phone with any personal or financial information,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “If you have questions, please feel free to contact our agency.”

Police are asking anyone who believes they were a victim of this scam or who has information about the suspects to contact the department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group