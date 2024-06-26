Local

WVU provides update on search for next president

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

West Virginia University West Virginia University

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

On Monday, Patrice Harris, the West Virginia University board of governors vice chair and presidential search committee chair, sent out an update on WVU’s presidential search process.

The letter to the WVU community from Harris states that the presidential search committee has selected executive search firm WittKieffer to assist in the process. She said the committee received 11 proposals from firms.

“We are particularly impressed with the expertise and experience of the personnel, their understanding of West Virginia University and their plan of execution,” Harris said of the selected firm. “We look forward to partnering with them throughout this process.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man pretending to help elderly woman pushes her to the ground before stealing her car, police say
  • Alleged child predator charged after being confronted by online activist group outside Giant Eagle
  • Man accused of carjacking woman in Hempfield while she was shopping with 4-year-old granddaughter
  • VIDEO: New plans would more than double the size of Three Rivers Heritage Trail
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read