‘She killed my daughter’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run pushes for driver’s maximum sentence

For the family of Elizabeth Griser, the Christmas season has become quite difficult.

It’s been almost three years since the 31-year-old, known as Beth, was hit and killed while walking home from work along Babcock Boulevard. Her mother, Sally, remembers Jan. 13, 2023, like it was yesterday.

“We couldn’t say goodbye to her at the hospital. We weren’t allowed to touch her, hold her hand, kiss her goodbye because it was a crime scene,” Sally said.

That deadly crime scene, Ross Township police said, was the result of a drunk driver, later identified as Erin Petroski, 39, who left the scene. She pleaded guilty to several charges later that year, including homicide by vehicle and accident involving death, and was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

“We were upset because, they said, her early release was October 2026, and I think about that — she killed my daughter,” Sally said. “We get to hug a headstone while other people hug their family members.”

While that hearing is still months away, Sally Griser has started a petition, asking for community support in urging a parole board to uphold the maximum sentence for Petroski. She plans to start a foundation in Beth’s name, just part of her mission to help other families who have gone through what hers has.

“We decided we want to go to the lawmakers of Pennsylvania. They need to toughen up the laws. My daughter is in the ground, you know, and we can’t see her,” Sally said.

Petroski’s attorney Steven C. Townsend sent Channel 11 the following statement on Friday:

Ms. Petroski accepted full responsibility for her actions by pleading guilty. She has expressed genuine remorse, not only for her actions, but for the profound and permanent harm caused to the victim’s family. She understands that no sentence, apology, or parole decision can undo their loss, and that responsibility will remain with her for the rest of her life.

Granting parole is not an excuse for the conduct, but a recognition that the core goal of rehabilitation has been achieved. Ms. Petroski has completed intensive substance abuse treatment and addressed her underlying addiction. Moreover, she has maintained a clean institutional record, with no discipline, which reflects compliance and accountability.

Similarly situated people who accept responsibility, rehabilitate, maintain clean records, and present low risk are routinely granted parole at their minimum sentence. Ms. Petroski should not be treated any differently. The period of incarceration she has already served is sufficient to meet the goals of punishment and accountability, without being greater than necessary.

