FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young woman is among the victims of a devastating house fire in Allegheny County.

Two people and six pets were killed when a fire broke out in the Findlay Township home, including Kaylei Guiney, 20.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Guiney’s father tells reporter Christine D’Antonio how he plans to remember his daughter.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group