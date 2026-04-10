Sheetz announces big commitment to the Hoosier state

Sheetz, the Blair County convenience mart juggernaut, is not shy about its plans to extend its presence into the state of Indiana.

The Altoona-based company, which maintains an innovation hub at Bakery Square, is a sponsor of the Pittsburgh Pirates and is sponsoring free rail service for PRT during the NFL Draft later this month, announced an “official plan” to enter the state of Indiana, getting specific about its expansion goals.

Expecting to open its first stores in the Indianapolis metro next year, Sheetz revealed the goal to build 100 new stores locations in the Hoosier sate in the next 10 years, projecting a total investment of $1 billion, a build out the company said will result in hiring for more than 3,000 jobs.

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