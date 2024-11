PITTSBURGH — Sheetz is cutting a certain gas price ahead of Thanksgiving travel this year.

The gas station announced it has cut the price of unleaded 88 gas by 40 cents per gallon starting Tuesday.

The promotion will last through the end of November.

