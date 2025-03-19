Sheetz holding hiring events at all Pennsylvania stores, looking to hire over 440 employees

Sheetz will be hosting hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at all of its Pennsylvania locations next week.

The events will be held on Wednesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company is looking to hire for key roles, including store team members, supervisors and assistant managers.

Anyone interested in attending will need to apply for a store position at www.jobs.sheetz.com online before arriving. Once you arrive at the event, you will check in at the cash register.

