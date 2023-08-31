Sheetz lowering diesel prices for Truck Driver Appreciation Week, extending another gas discount

PITTSBURGH — Sheetz announced Thursday that it’s lowering its diesel gas prices to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The gas station chain will reduce its diesel prices by 35 cents a gallon and its diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) prices to 99 cents a gallon starting on Labor Day through Sept. 16.

Additionally, Sheetz is extending its deal on Unleaded 88 through Labor Day Weekend. Last week, the company announced it would reduce the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon at Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options. This offer, which originally lasted until August 31, has now been extended to the end of Labor Day.

