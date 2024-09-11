Sheetz opening in Neville Township

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new Sheetz location is opening in Neville Township Thursday.

The store will be located at 5800 Grand Avenue.

Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony being at 10:45 a.m. The public is invited to attend the grand opening. Those who attend will be offered free self-serve coffee and soda and can win multiple prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year.

In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded item, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, the company said.

