Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential race immediately following debate

Pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night.

Swift made a post to her Instagram page immediately following Tuesday’s debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said in a post on Instagram, noting that she watched the debate.

NBC News reports that Swift’s endorsement came as a surprise to the Harris campaign.

Read her full statement in the post below:

