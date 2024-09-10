Local

Steelers’ Justin Fields named starting quarterback for Week 2; Russell Wilson to be monitored

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields signals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) (Jose Juarez/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to stick with Justin Fields at starting quarterback.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is planning to start Fields in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos, he announced Tuesday.

Russell Wilson, who was previously named QB1, sat out during the Steelers Week 1 win with calf tightness.

Tomlin said Wilson feels better, but he will be monitored over the course of the week and will not be working in totality Wednesday.

““I focus my energy on those that are available and their readiness. I just saw Justin. He just finished a good workout here today, and excited about maybe going through a complete week with him in terms of the preparation process. But again, we’ll take it day by day,” Tomlin said.

