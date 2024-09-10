Red Cross volunteer claims his status was revoked over political beliefs

BUTLER, Pa. — Zach Scherer doesn’t hide his political views. Since 2019, he’s played an active role in the Republican Party in Butler County and openly supported former President Donald Trump on his personal Facebook page.

“A lot of it is right-winged, but I don’t think any of it was vulgar or discriminatory against anybody,” Scherer said.

He told Channel 11 that those posts and views have not changed in the last five years. During the last six, he was an active volunteer with the American Red Cross — even working as a disaster responder for local fires and emergencies in Butler County.

“Helping people. I always figured if I helped people they would do the same to me and my family if we need some sort of assistance,” Scherer said.

But last month, he received a letter from the local Red Cross chapter revoking his volunteer status due to his activity on social media. Scherer said his views haven’t changed, but he did get more public attention after he was present at Trump’s July 13th rally at the Butler Farm Show.

“I think their posts on social media reflect on unity, but this isn’t unity if you get rid of a person for their political beliefs,” Scherer said.

His concern is that he doesn’t have his freedom of speech. Channel 11 asked Chris Bonneau, a Political Science Professor at Pitt, about the situation and he said that freedom of speech isn’t in play.

“Freedom of speech applies to the government stopping people from expressing their views. In this case, you have an organization who has policies on social media and social media use, and they have determined this individual violated those policies,” Bonneau said.

Channel 11 did go to the Red Cross policy page, but the only social media posts it references is if the volunteer specifically mentions the organization which Scherer said isn’t on his page anymore. Ultimately, though, the final decision is up to the Red Cross on his status.

“The Red Cross can do what they want and he’s free to complain and publish what was done to him. People are free to contribute money to the Red Cross or not, it’s a voluntary organization,” Bonneau said.

Channel 11 did reach out multiple times to the Red Cross for comment, and the organization responded with the following statement:

“At this time, we do not have any further information to provide regarding personnel matters involving volunteers and/or employees. The American Red Cross strives to treat our employees, volunteers, donors, and partners fairly and with dignity and respect. All volunteer termination decisions are made in accordance with our fundamental principles — including neutrality and impartiality — and policies outlined and signed by every volunteer upon recruitment. These decisions are always heavily considered with all pertinent facts taken into account before action is taken.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group