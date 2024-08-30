Sheetz in Youngwood to close permanently

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Sheetz says it will be closing a location in Westmoreland County.

The location in Youngwood on N 3rd Street is slated to close its doors permanently.

Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz, said the store will be closed on Oct. 7.

Sheetz did not say why the store was closing in their statement.

“We thank our customers for their years of support and look forward to serving them at our nearby locations,” Ruffner said.

All employees at the Youngwood Sheetz were offered employment at other locations in the area.

