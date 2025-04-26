Shohei Ohatni, Dodgers no match for Paul Skenes; Pirates open series with win

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

In a brief career that has been filled with stellar starts, Paul Skenes might have been at his finest on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Skenes (3-2) tossed 6.1-shutout innings against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 win to open a three-game series.

How We Got There

Oneil Cruz led off the game against Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2) with a walk and later stole second base. With two outs, Enmanuel Valdez singled to right field to plate Cruz and give the Pirates (11-16) a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cruz drove in Henry Davis with a base hit to right and later scored on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ single to center field.

