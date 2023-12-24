Shooting victim found near 7-Eleven, officers investigate scene in West End

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police say an investigation has begun after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a 7-Eleven.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Western Avenue for reports of a man shot at 3 a.m. Sunday.
The man was in the parking lot beside the store. He had been shot in his left hand and was in the process of trying to drive himself to a hospital.
Police say the man told them he had been shot in the West End.
After investigating, police found a possible crime scene at the 100 block of Hunt Street. They took a shell casing in as evidence.
The man who was shot is in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
