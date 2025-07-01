Shore Thing: New floating destination launches on river in heart of Pittsburgh’s Sister Bridges

PITTSBURGH — Have you wondered what that floating dock is along the Allegheny River on Pittsburgh’s North Shore?

It’s called Shore Thing, a floating platform that will bring art, food and a new hangout spot to the community.

According to a release from Riverlife, Shore Thing is constructed from ten modular barges, which include a public gathering space, artistic installations and nets that allow you to sit or lie down over the river.

There will also be different programs offered, including yoga, live music and art workshops.

Food and drink from BG Brewing will be available on the barge, with menu items such as wagyu hot dogs, poke bombs, ice cream, beer and cocktails.

A grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The experience will be open through mid-October, with hours being Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The platform will be closed on Mondays, except for select dates.

For more information about Shore Thing, click here.

