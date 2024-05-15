Shots fired call prompts temporary lockdown of Penn Hills schools

Two Penn Hills schools were on temporary lockdown Wednesday during a police investigation.

Penn Hills police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Linton Middle School, which, along with Penn Hills High School, was put on lockdown as a precaution.

After officers determined there was no issue, the lockdown was lifted, according to the Penn Hills police chief.

The incident is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group