Shots fired into occupied residence in White Oak residence, police say

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Police in White Oak are asking for help as they investigate a shots fired incident.

The White Oak Police Department says multiple shots were fired into an occupied residence on the 1700 block of Fawcett Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police are asking for anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the station by calling 412-672-9726.

