Shots fired at officers in Aliquippa, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Shots were fired at officers in Aliquippa on Wednesday evening, according to the police chief.

Channel 11 has learned that the incident happened in the Valley Terrace area.

Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

None of the officers were hit, the chief said. Police lost the suspect after a short chase.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

