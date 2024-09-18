Local

Shots fired at officers in Aliquippa, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Shots were fired at officers in Aliquippa on Wednesday evening, according to the police chief.

Channel 11 has learned that the incident happened in the Valley Terrace area.

Our Rich Pierce is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

None of the officers were hit, the chief said. Police lost the suspect after a short chase.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

