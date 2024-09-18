Investigates

Man who brought Juneteenth festivities to Pittsburgh speaks out about feud with city

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

Man who brought Juneteenth festivities to Pittsburgh speaks out about feud with city (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The man who brought the Juneteenth festivities and celebrations to Pittsburgh is speaking out about his ongoing feud with the city and why he said he feels betrayed.

It’s a controversy 11 Investigates first told you about over the summer when the city decided to launch its own Juneteenth celebration to compete with B. Marshall’s long-running festival.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has the full EXCLUSIVE report on 11 at 11.

