Showers expected Saturday, cooler temperatures to come after the weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm and a little more humid today as we await the approach of a cold front. Ahead of it, a weak wave of energy could be enough to spark off a shower or two this afternoon mainly east of Pittsburgh toward the Laurel Highlands.

Showers may get a little closer to us after sunset, with a gradual drying trend overnight. The front will move through Sunday, bringing a few showers during the afternoon but with little to no thunder expected.

Things will turn much cooler by late Sunday night-Monday with the cool weather sticking around much of next week. There may be a few lake effect rain showers around Monday and Tuesday, with brighter skies as we approach mid-week.

The coolest mornings will occur as we head into next Wednesday and Thursday, with at least one morning approaching a record low! Get those hoodies ready!

