Sidewalks packed in Canonsburg for annual blowout Fourth of July parade

CANONSBURG, Pa. — More than 60,000 people lined the streets Thursday for the town’s 62nd annual Fourth of July parade — an event so large, it’s considered the second biggest parade in Pennsylvania, behind only Philadelphia’s.

“This parade is such a point of pride here in Canonsburg,” said Channel 11’s Cara Sapida. “So many people put out chairs 48 hours in advance just to get a spot along the route.”

Under sunny skies, the streets filled with red, white, and blue as floats, firetrucks, marching bands and veterans made their way down Pike Street.

“I like seeing all the floats come,” said young parade-goer Ruby Johnson.

“I think today is going to be a good day,” added Elle Fulmer. “I like to see everyone on the floats. And it’s gonna be really fun.”

The town has an ordinance allowing residents to place chairs and tents two days early, and nearly every curbside spot was spoken for in less than an hour.

For many, the day is just as much about community as it is celebration.

“It’s great — come down here, see everybody we grew up with,” said longtime Canonsburg native John Svitek. “You run into people you see once a year — you run into them down here. At the Fourth of July parade.”

Svitek has attended nearly 50 of the parades and has seen firsthand how much it’s grown.

“When I was little, knee high, you’d see a lot of open spaces,” he said. “Now you can’t find a seat anywhere — it’s packed.”

Mayor David Rhome said the turnout this year exceeded expectations.

“I’ve been up and down the streets a couple times and the crowds are even bigger than we anticipated,” he said.

Parade Chairperson Carmina Vitullo says it’s a challenge to top this year’s turnout, but that’s exactly what organizers are planning to do.

“It would be tough to beat Philadelphia. They’re a slightly larger town than we are,” Vitullo said with a smile. “But we’re going big next year.”

