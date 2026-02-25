Sidney Crosby expected to be out 4 weeks with a lower-body injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their captain for the foreseeable future.

The Penguins placed Sidney Crosby on injured reserve on Wednesday and simultaneously removed Kris Letang from injured reserve.

Crosby is expected to be out for four weeks.

Crosby sustained his lower-body injury during the second period of Team Canada’s Olympic quarterfinal game.

Despite reports that he would try and play in both the semifinal and gold medal game, Crosby never returned to the ice during the Winter Olympics.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group