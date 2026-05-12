Sidney Crosby joins Canada’s World Championship team roster

Captain Canada is once again going to represent his home country at the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday that Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is joining the team’s roster. It’s the fourth time representing Team Canada at the tournament, and 11th time overall skating for the team at the international level.

And he’s not the only one from the Penguins who will represent Canada — Parker Wotherspoon, Kyle Dubas, Jason Spezza and conditioning coach Sean Young are all a part of the team.

Team Canada plays its first preliminary round game on May 15. Click here to find the full game schedule.

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